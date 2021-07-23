Watch: Residents Protest ‘Giant Gas Station’ in ‘Historic’ Part of Hudson Valley
Angry residents hijacked a board meeting to protest a "giant gas station" that's proposed to be built at one of the most congested lights in the Hudson Valley.
Upset residents showed up at the Wappinger Planning Board Meeting this week to protest a new gas station being built on Route 9D across from Nesting Dolls.
In March, Hudson Valley Post reported a large gas station, convenience store, liquor store and apartments were proposed to be built in the hamlet of Hughsonville.
Gasland Petroleum hopes to place a gas station at the corner of Route 9D and New Hamburg Road, one of the more congested lights in the region.
Response to the gas station has been mixed. Some residents are concerned new businesses will add more cars to the already congested intersection.
A Change.org petition is calling on officials to stop the project.
"The proposed gas station project at the corner of 9D and New Hamburg Rd in the historic hamlet of Hughsonville raises serious environmental, economic, and quality of life concerns that will not only negatively impact Hughsonville, but demonstrate that without the full restoration of Zoning Code 240-52 this type of destructive development can happen in any neighborhood in the Town of Wappinger," the petition states.
There is an organic farm near the proposed gas station site. Many homes and buildings surrounding the gas station date back to the 18th and mid-19th centuries, according to the petition. 336 people have signed the petition. According to the petition concerns about the project include:
- Residential well water contamination from gas spillage at pumps and stormwater runoff, as well as potential leaks from the large underground gas, diesel, and septic tanks
- Building out of alignment with the environmental, historical, and community characteristics of the area
- Increased traffic and congestion on 9D
- Safety issues for vehicles and pedestrians coming in and out of the gas station on what will be an even busier intersection
- Noise and light pollution
- Health impact on residents in the surrounding area
- Concerns for children’s health and safety at bus stops in the areas, and along bus routes that pass through the area
John Bohuniek who is running for Dutchess County Legislator in District 15 called on residents to attend Monday's planning board meeting to "support Hughsonville."
"The historical, environmental, and community characteristics of an area are economic assets that benefit both businesses and residents. They need to be protected and nurtured, not destroyed," Bohuniek wrote on Facebook.
Monday's planning board meeting was not open to public comment. Public hearings for the proposed gas stations were held in the past, according to members on the planning board.
However, infuriated residents showed up in protest of the "giant gas station." Vocal residents brought signs with them and chanted "NO!" holding up the meeting for quite some time.
You can check out the protests at the meeting in the video below. The protest starts around the 10-minute mark.
