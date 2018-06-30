WATCH: Married Couple Won’t Tip Gay Waitress, Patrons Attack

What would you do if you saw a husband and wife scolding a waitress because she was married to another woman? Would you pretend it never happened and go on eating your food or would you jump in and battle for equality? Find out how these customers reacted on hidden camera.

The ABC-based hidden camera show What Would You Do? is all about putting people in uncomfortable situations to see how they react under pressure.

Recently, the show went under cover at the Daily Planet, a diner out of Lagrangeville. The premise was to have a couple scold a homosexual waitress for her lifestyle and then exclaim to the entire restaurant that they will not leave her a tip.

Watch to see how these customers reacted.

