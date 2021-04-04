Warwick Brewery Named One of the Best in U.S.

Another brewery in the Hudson Valley is getting high praise.

A list of the best new breweries in the U.S. was recently compiled by USA Today. The winners were just announced for 2021 and 10 breweries made the cut. While a couple of breweries on the list are in New York State, only one is in the Hudson Valley.

According to USA Today, Drowned Lands Brewery in Warwick is the 10th best new brewery in the U.S. Warwick is part of Orange County in the Hudson Valley. To make the list, the brewery had to be founded within the last three years. From there, USA Today readers voted on their favorites. Drowned Lands' website says they were founded as an homage to the dirt on which it is built. Warwick is known for its unique black dirt.

USA Today said:

The Drowned Lands brewers take inspiration from the land on which the farm brewery is built when crafting their terroir-focused beers. The current lineup includes six beers, including an aged alt bier, fruited sour IPA, two double IPAs, table saison and an oatmeal stout.

The Hudson Valley is no stranger to producing great beer. Hudson Valley Brewery's Incandenza Sour IPA was named one of the best beers of 2020. Newburgh Brewing Company's Brown Ale was recognized by GQ magazine in 2020. GQ put out a list of the 49 Best Fall Beers and Newburgh Brewing Company's Brown Ale is the only Hudson Valley-made beer to make the list. Another Hudson Valley-made beer was named the best in New York State. Family Suarez's Palatine Pils was named as one of the best beers in New York State by Thrillist. This brewery is in Hudson, part of the upper Hudson Valley. This beer is a pilsner at 5.2% ABV. Thrillist notes that the beer is masterfully made. Thrillist even named Family Suarez Brewery as an essential brewery.

