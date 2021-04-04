Chobani Cooking Classes will Help Hungry Hudson Valley Families

Over the past few months we have continued to tell you how many parts of our community struggle daily with hunger. Food insecurity is a real issue in our area. The truth is there are people, maybe even your neighbors who are having a hard time putting food on their table for their families. This problem has gotten worst during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Many different organizations throughout the Hudson Valley are doing there part to help. But they can't do it alone, they need us to step up and chip in too. Sometimes they need us to help with a monetary donation. Sometimes they need us to volunteer our time. And once in a while they need us to have fun doing something that will help them raise money.

So how can you help fight hunger in the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks? Well it turns out you can sign up for something fun that will make a difference and help get nutritious food out to families in need. You can sign up for the Chobani Family Cooking Series hosted by Cooking for a Cause.

Hudson Valley EATS along with Food Bank of the Hudson Valley are encouraging everyone to take one, if not all three of the creative cooking classes being offered in this cooking series. Three creative food folks will be sharing their ideas via zoom during these kid friendly events where 100% of the tickets sales benefit the non-profit partners of the program.

Chobani has also arranged for 75 local families to receive their own tickets and ingredients for the events so they can take the cooking class as well. The classes will be held over zoom with a cost of $50 each. That fee will then benefit Feeding Westchester, Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and Dutchess Outreach. The classes will be held at 5:30 PM on April 13th, April 2th and on May 11th.

