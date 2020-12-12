COVID Can’t Stop the Mohonk Gingerbread Competition

It is one of my favorite Hudson Valley events during the holiday season and it is held at one of the most enchanting Hudson Valley locations. It is the Annual Mohonk Mountain House Hudson Valley All-Star Gingerbread Competition. I am so glad, that in a year of things being postponed and not happening that this event is still going on. As a matter of fact it has already begun.

This year due to COVID-19 they have had move the event online so everyone can participate, even if you can't visit the resort. The good thing is this might mean even more people get to vote. That's right you vote for your favorite gingerbread display. The winner is decided by those who vote. You can find the link to vote on the Mohonk Mountain House Facebook page.

There is however one catch now that the event has gone mostly online. In years past the entry fee to see the gingerbread displays has always been donated to the Food Bank of The Hudson Valley. This year because most people won't be able to attend they are concerned that there will be less money raised to help the food bank during a time when they could use it the most. So in turn Mohonk is asking that you make a donation anyway. You can donate any amount big or small and if you do it will put you in the running for one of ten $100 gift cards to Mohonk.

Don't wait voting only goes until the 23rd of December and the winners are announced Christmas Eve.