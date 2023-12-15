2 of 10 Best Hotels for the Holidays Can Be Found in New York
It's the most magical time of year in New York. 2 of the top 10 hotels that will make your holiday dreams come true can be found in Empire State.
Hotels renowned for decking their hall and cranking up the holiday cheer to a new level are getting national recognition from USA Today and 2 are in New York.
#10 Mohonk Mountain House - New Paltz, New York
Mohonk Mountain House is a Victoria castle resort nestled in the Hudson Valley. The National Historic Landmark was founded in 1869 by the Smiley family and offers farm-to-table cuisine and countless activities.
Celebrate Hanukkah and a Victorian-style Christmas at Mohonk Mountain House where the halls are decked with classic decorations and the spirit of the holiday season.
Special events include the Hudson Valley Gingerbread Competition, a Winter Lights Display, open-air ice skating, food demonstrations, daily crafts, and so much more.
Award-Winning Resort
The Best Hotel for the Holidays honor is just one of many awards Mohonk Mountain House has racked up.
USA Today
2023: #2 Best All-Inclusive Resort in the United States
2023: #2 Best Hotel Restaurant in the United States
2023: #8 Best Destination Resort in the United States
2023: #6 Best Family Resort in the United States
2023: #4 Best Eco-Friendly Hotel in the United States
2023: #1 Resort in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Region by Condé Nast Traveler
2024: Family Travel Awards – Castle in the Catskills by Good Housekeeping
That's just this year.
#8 The Plaza - New York City, New York
The Big Apple is one of the most magical places to visit at Christmas. The Plaza, home to "Home Alone 2," is one of the best holiday hotels. Guests can even experience a limo ride around the city with stops at other filming locations.
If following in the footsteps of Kevin McCallister isn't for you, book a posh holiday afternoon tea and snap pics of the must-see tree display at this luxe property on the edge of Central Park.
See all 10 of the best hotels for the holidays at 10best.usatoday.com.
