How Can You Help? Volunteer for the Food Bank of the H.V.

2020 was a hard year for many people, and some of our friends and neighbors found themselves depending on food banks and food pantries for the first time in their lives. Remember all of those the pictures on the news of lines and lines of cars waiting for hours to get food? It wasn’t a pretty picture, yet with the help of their communities, people ate and were able to feed their families.

You might feel as though you want to help, but maybe your own funds are low and a donation is out of the question. You don’t always have to give money. Sometimes giving your time is just as important, and often more rewarding.

Right now, the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley is looking for volunteers to sort and box donated food for our neighbors right here in the Hudson Valley. Volunteer shifts are available 5 days a week at their headquarters in Cornwall-on-Hudson. The Food Bank is taking careful precautions to protect their workers and volunteers. They have reduced the number of workers per shift, set up work spaces that are at least 6 feet apart, make sure everyone uses sanitizer and gloves, and make sure the work stations are wiped down and disinfected.

You can volunteer as an individual, as a family, or as a group. What a great way to teach your kids the meaning of community. If you're healthy and you would like to volunteer and help fight hunger right here in the Hudson Valley, visit the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley website or check out their facebook page.