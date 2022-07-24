Over the course of the pandemic, and now with the rising cost of everything, there have been a tremendous amount of people needing help with getting food, but what about our four-legged family members? Have you been having trouble finding pet food?

I am not talking about the super fancy expensive food that you think your pet needs to have. This is about the times when you don't have enough money to feed yourself, let alone your dog or cat. Is there a place to go when you need a little extra help making sure that they are also well fed?

Where are there pet food pantries in the Hudson Valley, NY?

Here are a few of the pet food pantry locations throughout the Hudson Valley. As always, if we forget to include a place that you think should be a part of this list, please contact us and let us know.

Dutchess County, SPCA, Hyde Park, NY

Dutchess County SPCA (Hyde Park) The Pet Food Pantry is only open a few short hours per week, Fridays from 2-4:30PM. They are able to accept donations of pet food and lightly used pet items outside of that time period, but can only give out food during that time.

Safe Haven Food Pantry for Pets, Fishkill, NY

Safe Haven Food Pantry for Pets (Fishkill) Again this is a place that can accept drop-off donations (at the Thrift Store) but they are unable to give out food anytime other than Saturdays, 10AM to 1PM. They do ask for you to show an ID so they know you are a Dutchess County resident.

Pet Chow Pantry, Pets Alive, Middletown, NY

Pet Chow Pantry, Pet's Alive (Middletown) If you want to make a donation, you can drop donations off during normal business hours, 10AM-4PM. at Pets Alive. People needing assistance can apply online at PetChowPantry.org.

If you need help feeding your pet, reach out to the above, via phone or their websites first before heading directly to them.

