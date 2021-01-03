FDA Recalls Pet Food for High Levels of Aflatoxins

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for certain lots of Sportmix Pet Food that is manufactured by Midwestern Pet food Inc.. The recall was issued yesterday (December 30, 2020). The affected lots contain fatal levels of Aflatoxin which according to Wikipedia "are poisonous carcinogens and mutagens that are produced by certain molds (Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus) which grow in soil, decaying vegetation, hay, and grains."

This is the list of recalled products that appears in the FDA Alert Notice dated December 30, 2020. These items were sold online and at retail locations.

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3



Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”

The FDA is instructing pet owners who believe their pet may have eaten this recalled food to contact their veterinarian immediately and bring your pets diet history with you when you set your vet. The FDA says signs you should look for if your pet has been affected are: "sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea. In severe cases, this toxicity can be fatal."

According to the FDA release there is little concern for human illness based on touching the food but it is wise to wash your hands. You should also take a photo of the bag of food and it's lot number before disposing of it. Make sure you dispose of the food where no other animals can eat it. The FDA also suggests you report any illness to it's safety portal.