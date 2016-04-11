Warrant Sweep in Orange County Leads to 15 Arrests
A warrant sweep conducted by police in Orange County led to the arrests of 15 people.
Under the supervision of Town of Wallkill Sergeant Robert McLymor, members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department, City of Middletown Police Department and the New York State Police, conducted a warrant sweep. This joint warrant sweep targeted defendants who are wanted on outstanding warrants.
The initiative resulted in the following arrests:
Joseph M Arciero
Town of Wallkill resident
DOB 7/5/1997
Arrested on two warrants for:
1. Unlawful Imprisonment and Assault Third Degree
2. Criminal Contempt, Criminal Mischief and Harassment Second Degree
David Hogencamp
Town of Wallkill resident
DOB 11/7/1989
Arrested on a warrant for Petit Larceny
Urban Sanders
Town of Wallkill resident
DOB 5/13/1955
Arrested on a warrant for violation of a Town Ordinance
Miguel A Jimenez
Town of Wallkill resident
DOB 4/23/1991
Arrested on a warrant for Petit Larceny
Coree White Jr
Middletown, N.Y. resident
DOB 9/27/1997
Arrested on a warrant for Petit Larceny
Abderrahman Touzani
Walden, N.Y. resident
DOB 8/30/1993
Arrested on a warrant for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Jesus A Jimenez
Middletown, N.Y. resident
DOB 12/18/1995
Arrested on a warrant for violation of a City Code
Damaris Tlapanco
Middletown, N.Y. resident
DOB 5/29/1982
Arrested on a warrant for violation of a City Code
Ryan G Guenste
Middletown, N.Y. resident
DOB 12/14/1987
Arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Kenlyn King
Brooklyn, N.Y. resident
DOB 1/11/1956
Arrested on a warrant for Criminal Contempt and Harassment
Mackenzie Breen
Florida, N.Y. resident
DOB 10/27/1993
Arrested on a warrant for Forgery and Petit Larceny
Angel Rivera
Middletown, N.Y. resident
DOB 11/20/1981
Arrested on two warrants for:
1. Menacing
2. Assault Third Degree and Criminal Mischief
Brandy Patterson
Middletown, N.Y. resident
DOB 5/18/1997
Arrested on a warrant for violation of a City Code
Charles Howarth
Otisville, N.Y. resident
DOB 3/18/1997
Arrested on a warrant for Petit Larceny
Town of Wallkill Police say the initiative is part of their ongoing efforts to reduce crime in Orange County.