Warning: Over 2,000 Packages Of Cookies Sold In New York May Kill Some

Over 2,000 packages of cookies sold in a store with countless locations across New York State may cause "life-threatening" reactions.

The FDA confirmed cookies sold at Stewart's Shops across New York State have been recalled.

Chocolate Chip Cookies Sold At Stewart's Recalled

On Tuesday, The Cookie Factory, which does business as Maverick Ventures out of Troy, New York, recalled chocolate chip cookies sold at Stewart's Shops throughout stores in New York State and nine Stewart’s Shops in Vermont.

Reason For Cookie Recall In New York State

The company is recalling 2,367 packages of 6 oz. Chocolate Chip Cookies because they may contain an undeclared macadamia nut allergen.

"People with an allergy or sensitivity to macadamia nuts are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states. "The recalled product was distributed in packaging that does not reveal the presence of macadamia nuts."

The products were sold in 6 oz. clear plastic tub containers with a Best Before date of 10/13/23.

A customer who purchased a package noticed a substance that was later identified as a macadamia nut.

"An investigation determined the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in The Cookie Factory and Maverick Ventures’ packaging process. We have not received any complaints of illness or injury," the FDA adds.

Do Not Eat Recalled Cookies

The FDA urges anyone who purchased the recalled cookies "to not consume "the products and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Maverick Ventures at 518-203-7301 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

