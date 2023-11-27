Warning: New York State Drivers Days Away From Losing License

Thousands of New Yorkers are in danger of losing their driver's licenses due to a COVID rule. Here's what you need to do to avoid having your license suspended.

Thousands of New Yorkers are facing an important deadline later this week from the New York State DMV.

New Yorkers 'At Risk of Imminent Suspension Of Driver's License

The New York State DMV is alerting Empire State residents that many are at "risk of imminent suspension."

If your license expired between March 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021, and you renewed online by self-certifying your vision, but have not submitted a vision test to the DMV, your license will be suspended on Friday, Dec. 1.

During the peak of the COVID pandemic, anyone whose license expired between March 2020 and August 2021 was allowed to defer vision tests.

These drivers were allowed to self-certify vision tests online. Now, the DMV says these drivers are still required to pass vision tests to avoid a suspension.

Many New Yorkers Must Take Vision Test

In April, Hudson Valley Post reported around 150,000 New York drivers were in danger of losing their licenses due to the COVID technicality.

How To Send A Vision Test Online Or By Mail.

There are two steps you must take to make sure your license isn't suspended.

Step 1: Pass a vision test

If you pass a vision test by an approved provider you don't need to send the vision test in. The approved provider will enter the results for you.

CLICK HERE to find a test location near you.

Step 2: Submit your completed vision test report

If you pass a vision test from a provider that is not approved you must submit the test to the DMV by mail or electronically.

Send Vision Test Report Online

CLICK HERE to send your vision test on your phone, tablet, or computer.

If you are sending your test by mail you must download and fill out the Vision Test Report

Mail to:

License Production Bureau

PO Box 2688-ESP

Albany, NY 12220-0668

Attn: Vision Registry

You can also visit your local DMV to have your vision tested.

