Warning: More Meat, Vegetables Sold in New York Should Be Tossed

Health officials are sounding the alarm about popular items that are sending a growing number to the hospital.

Over the weekend, the CDC confirmed 808 people have been reported sick from Salmonella due to onions sold in 37 states, including New York. 157 have been sent to the hospital.

"Do not eat, sell, or serve any recalled onions. Check to see if you have any recalled onions and throw them out. If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them. Recalled onions were imported from Mexico and sold nationwide under different brand names," the CDC states.

The CDC told consumers to toss any unlabeled onions following the Salmonella outbreak.

"Fresh whole onions causing large Salmonella outbreak in 37 states. Throw away any unlabeled onions at home. Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed across the US by ProSource Inc. If you can’t tell if an onion is from ProSource Inc., don’t buy or eat it," the CDC states.

ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms have recalled whole raw red, white, and yellow onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

These onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. The onions were last imported on August 31, but they may last up to 3 months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.

On October 22, Keeler Family Farms (labeled as MVP), of Deming, New Mexico, recalled whole raw onions (red, white, and yellow) shipped from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, from July 1, 2021 through August 25, 2021.

The onions were distributed in 25 lb. and 50 lb. mesh sacks.

The onions are labeled with MVP (product of MX), but were processed at Keeler Family Farms.

On October 20, ProSource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho, recalled whole raw onions (red, white, and yellow) shipped from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, from July 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021.

The onions were distributed to wholesalers, foodservice customers, and retail stores in 50 lb., 25 lb., 10 lb., 5 lb., 3 lb., and 2 lb. mesh sacks; and 50 lb., 40 lb., 25 lb., 10 lb., and 5 lb. cartons.

The onions were sold under the following brands: Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for Salame stick products due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Euro Foods, a Freeland, Penn. establishment, produced ready-to-eat (RTE) Italian-style salame stick products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the FSIS.

Officials have been working with the CDC and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 21 Salmonella illnesses in eight states, including New York.

The Italian-style salame stick items were produced prior to Oct. 25. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

2-oz packages containing Citterio “Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL” with “best by” dates up to January 23, 2022, located next to the barcode.

At least six have been hospitalized from snacks that are sold at Trade Joe's, Wegmans and possibly other stores, according to the CDC.

The epidemiologic and traceback investigation identified that ill people consumed Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks produced by Euro Foods, officials say.

"A recall was not requested because FSIS has not identified a specific contaminated lot or lots, and it is believed that potentially affected products are no longer available to be directly purchased by retail consumers," the FSIS states.

AFFCO USA, Importer of Record in Jacksonville, Fla., is recalling approximately 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the FSIS announced last week.

The frozen raw lamb shoulder items were imported on July 12, 2021. The following product is subject to recall view labels:

Cardboard boxes weighing between 33-lb to 39-lb each containing frozen raw lamb square cut shoulder bone-in products with a shipping mark of M1353023.

Each box bears the New Zealand establishment seal “SPM135.” These items were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania for further distribution to retailers.

Officials say if you have the meat you need to toss it right away.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS stated.

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider, officials say.

