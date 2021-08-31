Warning: More Cops Will Patrol New York, Hudson Valley Roads
Be on the lookout for a larger number of police officers looking to pull over drivers in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
Law enforcement agencies throughout New York State are participating in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving this Labor Day weekend.
The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign is currently underway and will conclude following Labor Day, Monday, September 6.
“While many will celebrate this holiday weekend, we ask residents to do so safely – if you plan on including alcohol in your celebrations, please also plan for a ride home so as not to endanger your life or the lives of those with whom you share the road. We are grateful to the dedicated men and women of law enforcement who are patrolling our roadways and protecting motorists from impaired drivers," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro stated.
Labor Day is one of the busiest travel times of the year and marks the official end of summer.
New York State Police, county sheriffs’ offices, municipal law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI programs are collaborating across the state and are out in force during this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths, officials say.
New Yorkers are encouraged to have a sober plan. STOP-DWI New York urges residents to download its mobile app, “Have a Plan,” which enables drivers to find a safe ride home http://www.stopdwi.org/
