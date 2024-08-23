Warning: Massive Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Parts Of I-84, Bridge In HV

Breaking: Hudson Valley residents heading out for their Friday morning commute may deal with massive traffic.

Around 4:15 a.m., the New York State Bridge Authority warned that parts of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge were closed.

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Closed

"Newburgh-Beacon Bridge: Disabled vehicle Eastbound on span. Right lane is closed. Use caution," the New York State Bridge Authority stated.

Tractor Trailer Fire, I-84 Orange And Dutchess Counties

About 30 minutes later, NY Alert said it was a "road closure" and tractor-trailer fire on I-84 eastbound, approaching the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Adding "all three lanes (are) closed.

By 4:51 a.m., bridge officials told drivers to "see (an) alternative route, because "traffic" was "suspended" due to a one-vehicle accident.

At 5:30 a.m., things still weren't moving on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

"Road Closure and Tractor-trailer fire on I-84 eastbound approaching Newburgh - Beacon Bridge (Beacon) right and center lanes of 3 lanes closed On the span," NY Alerts stated in a second email to Hudson Valley Post.

Some Lanes Reopened On Bridge

511NY 511NY loading...

As of this writing, just before 6 a.m., the left and center lanes of the eastbound side of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge "reopened." However, delays are still ongoing and will likely increase during the morning rush hour until everything is cleared.

As of 6 a.m., "Police activity remains on span."

We will continue to update this article when more information is released.

Update 6:15 a.m. Lanes Still Closed

NY Alerts provided the following update:

Tractor-trailer fire on I-84 eastbound approaching Newburgh - Beacon Bridge (Beacon) right and center lanes of 3 lanes closed

Update 8:30 a.m. Accident Cleared

Around 8:30 a.m., officials confirmed the accident has been "cleared" and all lanes are open. However, officials note to "use caution" on the eastbound side of the bridge cause of "roadwork in (the) breakdown lane."

