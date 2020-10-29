Wappinger Man Allegedly Executed ‘Us’ Scissor Attack on Victim

A Hudson Valley man was arrested on Halloween week after police say he played out a real-life horror scene, attacking his victim with a pair of scissors and choking him.

One of the scariest films of the past decade was Jordan Peele's Us. The film terrified audiences thanks to mobs of doppelgangers who attacked their victims using a pair of long, golden scissors.

Police say a real-life horror scene played out in the Town of Wappingers after Midnight on Saturday. State police troopers responded to a disturbance on Scarborough Lane at approximately 3:10 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities say they found a man who was the victim of a brutal scissor attack and strangulation.

The suspect, Michael Valentin was allegedly arguing with the victim who attempted to walk away from the dispute. Instead of letting the person leave, police say Valentin used a pair of scissors to stab the victim multiple times before strangulating him "to the point of unconsciousness." The scene has an eerie similarity to the movie Us, where scissors are used to stab victims who are choked out and left to die. Luckily, the victim in this case was rushed to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Valentin, who has a previous conviction for criminal possession of a weapon, was charged with Assault in the 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree and Strangulation in the 2nd degree. All of the charges are class D felonies.

After being arraigned at the Town of Wappinger Court, Valentin was released on a $5,000 bond and ordered to return to court next week.