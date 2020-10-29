Hudson Valley Restaurant Named ‘Top Place To Visit’ is Closed

Some Hudson Valley residents are shocked after a popular Hudson Valley restaurant announced its closed.

Fiddlestix Cafe in Cornwall announced on Facebook Thursday morning the restaurant will be closed for some changes for an undisclosed amount of time.

"Fiddlestix is in the midst of some exciting changes and will be closed for a short time," Fiddlestix Cafe wrote on Facebook. "We are sorry for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon!!"

A phone call about the closure hasn't been returned as of this writing.

"If you are looking for a casual hometown restaurant with exceptional food and attentive service, come to Fiddlestix Cafe on Main Street in scenic Cornwall," Fiddlestix Cafe Owner's Donna and Patrick Mercurio wrote on the cafe's website.

Fiddlestix Cafe opened up in Cornwall in 2004. Since opening, it's become a favorite spot for Orange County residents for breakfast or lunch. One person on Facebook commented on the closure and wondered if there was a "support group for people that may deal with withdrawal."

Another person commented the cafe was previously for sale and wondered if the closure could be because of new owners. According to Trulia, the cafe was previously listed for sale, but is no longer available to rent or buy.

"Established high volume Restaurant-Cafe located in the heart of the business district in beautiful and historic, Cornwall NY. Fiddlestix Cafe was established in Cornwall in 2004 has built a faithful business serving unique breakfast and lunchs for over 15 years. Listed as a 'Top Place To Visit' at West Point's Visitor Center, and located only minutes from Storm King Arts Center and Woodbury Common, Fiddlestix has been attracting big crowds, with lines out the door, for many years. This sale includes the Business and equipment only," the Trulia listing states.

An email about the closure to the email listed on Fiddlestix Cafe's website bounced back. A Facebook message about the closure was seen but not returned, as of this writing.