Man Passes Out While Hiking at Kaaterskill Falls

A man with a preexisting medical condition needed to be rescued by rangers while hiking in the Kaaterskill Falls area of Greene County.

On October 21, just before 11:30 a.m. Greene County 911 directly a call to the DEC;s Central Dispatch, reporting a 62-year old man who needed medical attention after passing out. the man was hiking to the middle pool area of Kaaterskill Falls.

Forest Rangers received the call from dispatch and starting making their way to the location. While en route to assist the man, rangers were able to establish phone contact with the man's wife, who stated to rangers that her husband had preexisting conditions and would need assistance getting out of the woods.

When the rangers arrived at the scene, they located the man and his wife. The man's wife had given him water and food. Following a short rest, rangers made the determination that the man was feeling well enough to continue the hike out of the woods.

The rangers, along with the man and his wife made it back to the ranger's vehicle at approximately 1:30 p.m. The ranger gave the couple a courtesy ride back to their vehicle that was parked in the Laurel Hosue parking area.

The hiker declined any additional medical treatment, and the ranger was cleared from the scene by 2:00 p.m.

Kaaterskill Falls seems like it's a target for hikers to fall ill, injure themselves, or worse. Always use caution when you out exploring nature, and bring water with you. I always pack a light snack just in case I need a pick-me-up.