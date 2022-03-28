Wanted New York Man Set ‘Devastating Fire,’ 10 HV Homes Destroyed

A Hudson Valley man admitted to setting a fire that destroyed 10 homes. Children had to be tossed over a balcony for safety.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler shared Larry Hickmon, 30, of Middletown was sentenced to 18 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with a fire at an apartment complex located on Concord Lane in Middletown, on May 17, 2021.

Hickmon pleaded guilty to arson in the Second Degree back in January.

It was alleged that on May 17, 2021, Hickmon assaulted his girlfriend inside their apartment at an apartment complex on Concord Lane, in the City of Middletown. After the woman fled from the apartment, it was alleged that Hickmon started a fire in the apartment, knowing that there were other residents in the apartment complex, including a number of children.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, however, multiple families had their homes destroyed.

The fire destroyed at least 10 homes. Children had to be tossed over a balcony for safety.

Witnesses say they saw neighbors toss three small children over the second-floor balcony to escape the growing flames.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Hickmon admitted to setting the fire, and knowing at the time that he set the fire that there were other residents in the apartment complex.

“This defendant’s selfish actions could easily have resulted in death or serious physical injury to residents of the apartment building, as well as to first responders,” Hoovler said. “The close to two decades that this defendant will be incarcerated reflects the utter disregard for human life and property that he exhibited. My office will continue to seek stiff state prison sentences for arsonists.”

As a result of the building fire, a total of 10 apartments were damaged. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, and an officer suffered smoke inhalation.

At the time of his arrest, Hickmon had an active felony arrest warrant from the City of Newburgh for assault and an active felony bench warrant from the Town of Wallkill, also for assault in the Second Degree, police say.

