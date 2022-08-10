Wanted Hudson Valley Man Fatally Falls Off Cliff Fleeing New York Cops

A wanted New York man is dead after he ran from New York State Police in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed one man died after he ran from troopers during a traffic stop in the upper Hudson Valley.

Traffic Stop In Durham, New York Leads To Fatal Fall

On Monday, August 8, around 11:30 p.m., New York State Police observed a 1994 Ford F-150 pick-up allegedly in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law on County Route 67 in the town of Durham. A trooper initiated a vehicle and traffic stop at the intersection of County Route 67 and O’Hara Road.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle, later identified as 40-year-old Christopher Stanton from the village of Tannersville, fled from the front passenger seat, police say.

Stanton had multiple felony bench warrants, according to New York State Police.

Village of Tannersville Man Suffers Fatal Fall From Cliff in the Town of Durham

Stanton fled into a wooded area on the west side of the road. The trooper entered the woods in an attempt to locate Stanton and observed him laying at the bottom of a steep rock embankment, police say.

The trooper made his way down the embankment and rendered first aid until additional emergency personnel arrived.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville EMS, and Greene County Paramedics arrived on the scene and helped with first aid and the extradition of Stanton.

He was transported via helicopter to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries, according to New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the New York State Police and the Attorney General’s Office.

