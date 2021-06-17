Wanted High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offender Arrested, Released

Division of Criminal Justice Services

A Hudson Valley sex offender was released shortly after being arrested for allegedly violating the Sex Offender Registry.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of 29-year-old Christopher Johnson of Ulster on Tuesday. Johnson was charged with resisting arrest.

On June 10, deputies conducted an investigation in the Town of Ulster to locate Johnson, a Level-3 sex offender, because he had an active warrant for his arrest for a Sex Offender Registry violation, police say.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, when Johnson was located by deputies, he physically resisted being taken into custody.

Johnson was arrested and subsequently arraigned in the Town of Ulster Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to reappear to the Town of Ulster Justice Court on a future date and time.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In 2018, Johson was charged with four counts of sexual misconduct against a 16-year-old woman in Ulster County, according to the New York State Sex Offender's database. He was sentenced to six years probation and labeled a Level-3 sex offender.

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.

Keep Reading:

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Ulster County
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top