Town of Wallkill Police to Host Junior Police Academy

It's a fun way kids can spend some time this summer. Summer is amazing, but for parents, it can be tough to keep the kids entertained. If you're looking for an interesting way to keep them busy and have them learn something, this might be perfect. The Town of Wallkill is hosting a special academy that will be held in August.

What is the Town of Wallkill Police Department doing?

According to their Facebook, a junior police academy will be held and it's open for students who are in the 3rd grade all the way up to 12th grade, wow. Some of the activities in the academy include:

drill lessons for cadets

fitness

safety lessons

team-building exercises

guest lectures and demonstrations

and more

There will also be a graduation ceremony at the end and it includes PIZZA. How can you say no to that?

When is the Junior Police Academy being held?

It will be run for 3 (1 week) sessions from August 8th- August 26th. For specific times, each day it will run from 9 am-3 pm. You still have plenty of time after it ends to enjoy the summer.

How do you participate in the academy?

It's simple, for more information contact Officer Stephanie Ruberto at sruberto@townofwallkill.com. You can also click the link above for the specific flyer information.

Good luck to anyone that tries out the academy and thank you to the Town of Wallkill Police Department for running it.

