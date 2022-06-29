Notorious Mob Boss’ Rhinebeck Farm Hits Market For $1.5M

How would you like to own the former Hudson Valley retreat of a famous New York crime boss?

A 98-acre farm once owned by the head of the Genovese crime family is currently listed for 1.5 million dollars. The property is located in both Rhinebeck and Red Hook and features a caretaker's studio, three barns, an in-ground pool that "needs work" and a massive 8,200-square-foot indoor riding rink.

According to The Real Deal, the farm was originally owned by Anthony "Fat Tony" Salerno.

Salerno worked his way up through the ranks of the Genovese crime family, becoming one of their top earners in the 1960s. The mobster wound up in prison for three years in the 1970's after being charged with illegal gambling and tax evasion. After his release, Salerno returned to the mafia, eventually taking over for Frank Tieri as boss of the Genovese family in 1981. He was indicted in 1985 and sentenced to 100 years in prison. Salerno eventually died behind bars at the age of 80.

If you were expecting this farm to be a lavish home with luxury details, you may be disappointed. Photos show that most of the structures are in need of repair and the pool is described as "holding water but needing work." There's also no actual home on the property, but the listing says it's suitable for two huge homes that can be built by whoever purchases the property.

While Francis Ford Coppola claims that the horse head scene from The Godfather was a work of fiction, one can't help but imagine what sort of clandestine activity happened at this isolated farm hidden away in the Hudson Valley.

Although the farm has a colorful past, the official listing for the home makes no mention of the property's infamous former owner. Aside from a sign on one of the barn's that says " Fat Tony's Horse Farm," There doesn't appear to by any reminders that the land was acquired by one of the most notorious gangsters in New York City history.

Those interested in this beautiful piece of land in Rhinebeck and Red Hook with views of the Catskill Mountains can check out the online listing to make an appointment to tour the property either in person or virtually.

