Bands BBQ & Brews Benefit for Staff & Tenants of Junior’s Lounge

Junior's Lounge and the Rossi family have a special event to both thank the community for their love and patronage over the years, along with supporting their staff and tenants. This event is meant to be a celebration of good memories, old friends, new beginnings, and fresh starts.

Junior's Lounge and the Rossi Family are hosting a benefit for the staff who lost their jobs and the tenants who lost their homes in the accident on June 20th. The event will be on Sunday, July 10th from noon to 6pm. The event will be held at The Former Polish Club Picnic Grounds at 239 Hibernia Road Salt Point, NY. The event is free to the public, and has a suggested donation of $15 (cash only). All of the proceeds from the benefit will be donated. If you cannot make it in person but still wish to donate, please send to this Venmo account.

It will be a great day of some of Junior's Lounge's favorite performers.

11:30am – Jennie Angel

12:00pm – UFB & Kirsten Lee

1:00pm – Conor Walsh

1:30pm – Charlene & the Atomic Cowboyz

2:00pm – David & Gonzales

2:30pm – The Mark Adams Band

3:00pm – Jordan Stoner

3:30pm – Harvest Duo

4:00pm – Arianna Dingman Duo

4:30pm – Ceesar Band

5:15pm – Jason Gisser

6:00pm – Jukebox Junkies

Besides a full lineup of music, there will be plenty of food, beer, soda, water and raffles for everyone to enjoy! That, and they will also be selling T-shirts (the suggested donation does not cover these things, that is separate). Again, all proceeds will be donated towards the staff and tenants of Junior's.

For any questions, comments, or concerns, please send a direct message to Julia Rossi.

Thank You for Your Support

Following the accident, Junior's Lounge put out this statement to the community:

First and foremost, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Craig Allen Dickson. To all of our beloved family and friends, you have given us the most memorable 41 years. I am sincerely humbled by the outpouring of love and support that we have all received. Junior’s has always held a special place in my heart, and I am completely taken aback seeing how special it is to all of you as well. We are so often caught up in our destination that we forget to appreciate the journey, especially the amazing people we meet along the way. Junior’s has given me the opportunity to meet some truly wonderful people. Since our yesterdays are gone and our tomorrows are never promised, today I want to thank all of our incredible family, friends, staff and customers, both past and present, for being a part of this journey. Looking forward to the future … I’ll meet you there!

Junior's Lounge has been a place where my friends and I could hang out, unwind, forget about our stresses, talk stuff out, sing karaoke, and let loose. It has been a place of refuge and entertainment for the community for years, and it continues to bring people together in the best ways. Come on out for an awesome community celebration, and please considering helping your fellow neighbors.

