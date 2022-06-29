Stock The Shelves: Fishkill Food Pantry Desperately Seeking Donations

Maybe you've been eyeing your kitchen pantry feeling the need to do a major organize and purge, or maybe you've already cleaned things have a box of items sitting in the garage that need to be donated. How about helping out a local food pantry that is in need?

Fishkill Food Pantry Shelves Are Low

The Fishkill Food Pantry is currently seeking donations, after sharing on social media recently that their shelves are at an all time low. Though donations of any kind are appreciated and will absolutely be accepted, the pantry is looking specifically for the following items at this time:

toiletries

cereal

oatmeal

pancake mix

crackers

soup

salad dressing

laundry detergent

Where And When Can You Drop Off Donations

The Fishkill Food Pantry is located at 1153 Main Street in Fishkill, adjacent to the First Reformed Church Fishkill. Open hours, where you can stop by to drop off donations, are as follows:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9am until 12pm

Wednesday 2:30pm until 7pm

Saturday 9am util 12pm* on the first and third Saturday of the month

happy_lark for Canva happy_lark for Canva loading...

Who Does The Fishkill Food Pantry Serve?

The pantry provides to those in need in Southern Dutchess County New York, and is not limited to Fishkill residents only. Families from Beacon Beekman, Chelsea, Cold Spring, Fishkill, Glenham, Hopewell Junction, Hughsonville, Pouquag, Stormville and Wappingers Falls. Those seeking assistance from the Fishkill Food Pantry must provide proof of residency for all household members, and call 845.896.4546 to make an appointment in the morning of the day you plan to visit the pantry.

Hudson Valley Charities You Can Feel Good About Supporting Reputable Hudson Valley Charities