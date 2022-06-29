Castle Point VA in Wappingers Falls to Remain Open

Back in March of 2022, a proposal was made to close the Castle Point VA Medical Center in Wappingers Falls.

The report cited that the medical center needed millions of dollars worth of updates. The proposal stated the following regarding Castle Point:

With the declining population, low demand, substantial maintenance cost, and high-quality community partners for inpatient care nearby, Veterans can sustainably receive care in the community.

Local officials and veterans organizations immediately got to work to prevent the closure of the VA, which is the most accessible veteran medical center with inpatient and outpatient care in the Hudson Valley.

Senator Chuck Schumer who was on hand at the Dutchess County veteran hospital on Tuesday, June 28th said in his statement:

When I stood with our local vets, I promised them I would not let this plan, to rip away local treatment without consulting local leaders and no interim care plan, become a reality. I am proud to say a promise made is now a promise kept”

He continued:

We must invest further in bolstering our veteran healthcare facilities, not strip them away, and the previous plan missed the mark in ensuring the needs of our local vets came first. Our veterans fought for us, and that���s why I will always fight for them to ensure our veterans in New York City and across New York receive the top-notch high-quality local care that they earned and deserve.”

Hudson Valley County Executives React

Local officials reacted to the news of Castle Point keeping its doors open on Tuesday, June 28th. Ulster County Executive, and veteran, Patrick Ryan wrote on Twitter: "This fight is personal. I've heard from countless fellow veterans rightfully outraged about this proposed closure. Today's announcement is a major victory. I have been and will remain on the front lines in fighting to improve services for all Hudson Valley Vets."

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro wrote in a statement shared by Dutchess County Government on social media: "On behalf of Dutchess County’s veterans and their families, I thank the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee for hearing our passionate pleas to reject the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission’s proposal to abandon our local heroes and the Castle Point facility that serves them."

For more details on Castle Point VA Medical Center or to make an appointment visit VA.GOV.

