Inmate Killed at Green Haven Prison According to Police

One inmate is dead after an altercation at Green Haven Correctional Facility.

New York State Police say they are investigating a homicide at the maximum-security prison in Stormville. According to authorities, there was an "altercation" between two inmates that led to the death.

An investigation is underway into the events that transpired before the prisoner was killed. According to New York State Police, the other person involved in the incident was left injured.

It's unclear exactly how police believe the homicide took place. Prisoners have notoriously been known for coming up with creative ways to fashion weapons while behind bars. The Dutchess County Corrections Department hosts a popular display at the annual county fair that shows off actual homemade weapons that have been confiscated from prisoners at county facilities. Sharpened toothbrushes, whips and shivs can all be fashioned from common items.

Again, it's unknown whether authorities believe a weapon was used or not in the incident at Green Haven Correctional Facility. New York State Police say that they will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

Authorities are also not revealing the identity of the deceased inmate until their family members can be notified. New York State Police have also not released the name of the other injured prisoner involved in the altercation.

The death comes just days before the release of a book by Paul Harrington, a retired state Corrections Officer who was employed by the Fishkill Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison not far from Green Haven. Harington says the book chronicles his 23-year career where he witnessed terrible incidents of violence behind bars. Harrington says he hopes the book sheds light on a "broken and antiquated system" that puts both officers and prisoners in danger. "Justice or Not" is set to be released on June 30.