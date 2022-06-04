Animal lovers and owners know that pets can get themselves into some hairy situations. One dog owner found their 4 legged friend in an unusual location.

According to the Town of Wallkill Police Department, they were called in to assist on a call that involved a dog and a storm drain. The Town of Wallkill Police Department wrote the following on Facebook back on Wednesday, June 1st:

Officers from the Town of Wallkill Police Department assisted by Silver Lake Fire Department and the Orange County Technical Rescue team freed a dog who was trapped in a storm water drainage pipe. The animal was freed and safely returned to their owner.

Thankfully, the dog was unharmed in the incident, however no word on how the dog ended up in the stormwater drainage pipe in the first place.

Town of Wallkill Police Department, Facebook Town of Wallkill Police Department, Facebook loading...

This isn't the first, or the last time, that a dog has needed rescuing in the Hudson Valley. Thankfully, our local first responders are ready at any moment to help our furry friends in need.

In February of this year, Newburgh firefighters were called to the Hudson River where a small pup was found stranded on the ice. They told the harrowing tale of saving Lilly the pup from the freezing Hudson on Facebook:

Truck 1 responded to the Washington St boat launch for a report of a dog stuck out on the ice. After several attempts to retrieve the dog from the shore were unsuccessful, members entered the water in Ice Rescue suits and rescued Lilly the dog. She was quickly reunited with her family without injury.

Take a look below at some of the photos from the scene below:

City of Newburgh Firefighters Save Dog on Frozen Hudson River Lilly, the dog needed a little help from Truck 1 and the City of Newburgh Fire Department back on February 11th. Thankfully, she was returned to her owners without injury. Round of ap-PAWS for the City of Newburgh Fire Department for their quick response and heroic efforts.

Dog Rescued After Being Trapped in Rocky Crevice at Minnewaska A 12-year-old dog named Liza was rescued after being trapped in a rocky crevice at Minnewaska for 5 days.