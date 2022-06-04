Ever Heard of Horse Pulling? It’s Coming to Dutchess County

I had no idea events like this are happening right in our backyard.

If you are looking for something different to do this weekend I think I may have stumbled onto something that most of us have never seen before. Have you ever heard of "horse-pulling"?

What is Horse Pulling?

It's just like it sounds. Horse pulling is a competition where horses strapped with harnesses pull a weighted sled for distance. Whichever horse or team of horses pulls the sled with the most weight the furthest distance is the winner, it's very similar to tractor pulling which is always an extremely popular event at the Ulster County fair every year. Horse pulls like this always follow strict rules to avoid any animal cruelty and have different weight classes to keep things fair and safe for the animals participating according to Wikipedia.

Annual Horse Pull

The 27th Annual Horse Pull is happening in Dutchess County on Saturday, June 4th at the Tymor Park Equestrian Center located at 165 Duncan Road in LaGrangeville, NY. The event will start with the mini-contest at 10 a.m. and the draft contest starting at 12 p.m. with two classes per contest and ribbons awarded to winners. Event organizers post on Facebook that breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase, plus they will offer a 50/50 raffle.

Interested in watching the event?

Everyone is invited to simply show up on Saturday and enjoy. Anyone interested in having a horse, or horses compete in the event or for any further information please email Lryan@unionvaleny.com.

