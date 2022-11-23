Inexpensive Vitamins Sold at Hudson Valley Store Being Recalled

Just when you are trying to do something great for yourself, to take care of yourself, you find out that there could be an issue with it. If you have been taking a daily multi-vitamin, there is a reason that you need to pause, and double check that you are taking the right vitamins. Yes, there has been a recall.

While sometimes there are recalls because there are contaminates in products, this vitamin has been recalled for another reason.

Which vitamin is being recalled in the Hudson Valley NY?

The vitamins that are being recalled, here they are:

Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron, 20 count, best by date 25807G / 09/2024

People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins with Iron, 30 count, best by dates:

25807G / 09/2024, A25807G / 09/2024, B25807G / 09/2024, C25807G / 09/2024

D25807G / 09/2024

Why are the vitamins being recalled? Will they make you sick?

Why are they being recalled? Because the amounts of the following (according to a press release) Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Pantothenic Acid amounts being lower than the declared amount on the label which was determined during an FDA inspection. Where were the vitamins sold? The recalled vitamins were sold at Dollar Tree Stores.

What do you do if you have these vitamins? While no person has been reported sick, you are to discard the vitamins, or take them back to place of purchase for a credit.

