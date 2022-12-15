WANTED: Village of Liberty Police Asking For Help Finding Man

People are being asked to contact the police right away if they see this individual. Social media helps get a message out to a large amount of people in a short amount of time. In cases like this it helps inform the public about individuals that the police are looking for. The Village of Liberty Police are asking for the public's help with finding a.man they've been looking for.

Who are the Village of Liberty Police looking for?

According to police, they are searching for a 33-year-old man named Austin McHaney and he is wanted on an active arrest warrant. They also shared more details on him:

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 155 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Sources say Austin is believed to be driving a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.

Why is Austin McHaney wanted by the Village of Liberty Police:

Police say he is wanted on an active arrest warrant for strangulation in the 2nd degree, That's pretty scary and it's important to be on extra alert if you're in the Liberty area.

What should you do if you think you've seen him?

The Village of Liberty Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (845)-292-4422 or email the warrant officer at Lwilliams@libertyvillageny.org. Also, they are reminding everyone that you SHOULD NOT take any police action yourself, please leave it to the professionals. They are also asking that people DO NOT post any tips on Facebook.

Tips on how to prevent being a victim of a crime:

We hate to think about it, but there are some helpful tips to be mindful of to stay extra safe. It's always important to be aware of what's going around you and pay attention. Another good tip is to report any suspicious activity to the police right away, If something feels wrong or doesn't look right it probably isn't, let the police know so they can help. Bad things can happen very, very quickly.

We have to say it, thank you to the Village of Liberty Police for all that you do and keeping us safe here in the Hudson Valley.

