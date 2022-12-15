Kingston, NY HealthAlliance Hospital Opens New Emergency Room

Kingston residents: if you are of need of the Emergency Room, we recommend taking note of where you need to go. Kingston's HealthAlliance Hospital has just opened their brand new Emergency Room.

The new emergency room at Health Alliance Hospital opened yesterday at 6am Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.

The new address is 105 Mary's Avenue, Kingston, NY, 12401

People are encouraged to learn more about the move by calling the Hospital Move Hotline 24 hours a day from December 12th through December 18th at 845-450-5025.

Transport Plan for Patients and Equipment

HealthAlliance is working hard on moving services, patients and equipment from their previous Broadway campus to the 105 Mary's Avenue location. HealthAlliance assured that this move has been carefully planned, placing a priority on the safety of the patients while also minimizing disruption to neighbors.

Multiple ambulances will transport patients between these locations, and trucks will move equipment. This will create a temporary increase in traffic activity on the following streets:

Broadway,

East O'Reilly Street,

West O'Reilly Street,

Mary's Avenue,

Andrew Street,

Foxhall Avenue,

Hasbrouck Avenue,

Jansen Avenue,

and Pine Grove Avenue

HealthAlliance Hospital's New and Expanded Services

WMCHealth and HealthAlliance continue to invest in Kingston and Ulster County by enhancing facilities and improving local access to high-quality medical treatment, advanced technology, and talented specialists.

the $113 million HealthAlliance Hospital expansion and enhancement will deliver a technologically advanced and welcoming environment for patients. Features include:

A new Emergency Department with a beahvorial health triage area

A new Family Birth center with private rooms for birthing mothers

Advanced Cardiac Care in their new Cardiac Catherization Laboratory

New advanced critical care capabilities

Refreshed private rooms and a new Caregiver Center

New Advanced imaging supported by WMCHealth's partnership with Philips

Inpatient psychiatry services coming in 2023

In the next phase of their plan, WMCHealth will convert the HealthAlliance Hospital on Broadway into a walkable health village, where HealthAlliance will collaborate with community partner to deliver preventative and primary healthcare services.

DON'T Do This After Getting a COVID-19 Booster Shot I made the stupid decision of going against this helpful advice, and now I am paying the price. Learn how to care for yourself after a getting COVID-19 Booster.

10 Important Items to Prepare for Another Hudson Valley Winter Orange County Emergency Management - NY is encouraging residents to begin preparing for winter, which officially begins on December 21st. Residents should always have the following items available: