Additional Charges Stem From ‘Superseding Indictment’ in Poughkeepsie Hotel Shooting

While the Hudson Valley continues to process the tragedy that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, the District Attorney's Office in Dutchess County shared new information about the indictment of the charged, Roy A. Johnson.

Courtyard By Marriott Homicide: Roy Johnson, Arraigned in Dutchess County

In an official statement from the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, December 14th, William V. Grady, DA, announced that Roy A. Johnson

was arraigned before County Court Judge Edward T. McLoughlin on a 'Superseding Indictment' containing additional charges in connection with the homicide at the Courtyard Marriott on October 2, 2022.

This superseding indictment is a product of additional evidence that was developed subsequent to the initial Grand Jury presentation into the tragedy that occurred at the Courtyard Marriott on October 2, 2022

The press release contained details outlining additional charges placed upon Johnson including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree for attempting to cause the death of a hotel employee in the lobby area of the hotel, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and an additional count of Murder in the Second Degree relating to the death of Paul Kutz.

In total, Roy's indictment includes eight counts.

Facebook/Nathalie Landrein Kutz/NBC/Youtube Facebook/Nathalie Landrein Kutz/NBC/Youtube loading...

Johnson currently faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted. He was remanded without bail, and the case was adjourned until January 20, 2023.

Father Of Marist Student Fatally Shot in Poughkeepsie Hotel Lobby

In the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd, shots rang out in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie, killing Paul Kutz, the father of a Marist College student who was visiting for parent's weekend.

Facebook/Nathalie Landrein Kutz/Google Facebook/Nathalie Landrein Kutz/Google loading...

Since the tragedy a few months back, additional details about the accused have been surfacing, including shocking information about the behavior of the hotel staff in the moments leading up to the incident.