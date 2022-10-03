Father Visiting Hudson Valley, New York School Murdered

A Hudson Valley student is mourning the loss of a father following a fatal shooting during "Family Weekend."

On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9.

Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County, New York

On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.

The shooting happened during parent's weekend at Marist College. The hotel is not far from the college. Reports on social media say the hotel was "packed." People staying at the Poughkeepsie hotel reported being in "lockdown."

One man was found with a gunshot wound in his hotel room.

Father Of Marist College Student Fatally Shot

The unnamed man was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police say. Marist College confirmed the victim is a family member of a student.

CBS reports the victim is the father of a Marist student.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are offering the full support of the Marist community. ... We remain in contact with local authorities and will keep our community informed with any updates," Marist College said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported.

Two Arrested Following Fatal Shooting in Dutchess County, New York

Two men who police describe as suspects were taken into custody by members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Their names have not been released. Charges have not been announced.

Police say the two men have ties to a local gang and did not know the father, CBS reports.

Gunshots Fired Inside and Outside Hotel

Police also confirmed gunshots were fired within and outside of the establishment.

"This is a terrible tragedy and we extend our prayers to the family and friends of the victim, as well as the entire Marist College community." The County Executive offered his thanks to all of the involved law enforcement agencies, including the Town of Poughkeepsie Police, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police as well as other emergency responders who were on the scene throughout the day," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro stated.

Bomb manuals and materials for explosives were found inside a hotel room, according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. CLICK HERE for more information on what was found.

