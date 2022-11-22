Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder.

The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.

According to the New York Post, another Marist parent is now suing the Route 9 Courtyard By Mariott after she says hotel staff laughed and joked about the accused murderer's behavior leading up to the tragedy and then abandoned guests.

Facebook/Nathalie Landrein Kutz Facebook/Nathalie Landrein Kutz loading...

Tina Martirano was drinking coffee with Kutz in the lobby when she says Roy Johnson, another guest at the hotel, suddenly gunned him down. The fellow Marist parent met the victim and his wife in the gym that morning before bumping into Kutz while getting coffee in the lobby.

The Long Island mother says that Johnson came down the hallway wearing nothing but his underwear and a trench coat. Martirano said hotel staff laughed at him even after the man put on a ski mask and began cursing loudly. Her lawsuit alleges that hotel staff appeared to know the shooter and didn't take his wildly erratic behavior seriously.

The Marist mom says she and Kutz were both immediately concerned and began signaling staff to stop laughing at the man. That was just moments before he reportedly pulled out a gun. That's when Martirano says hotel staff scattered, leaving her and Kutz trapped between the exit doors where they were sitting and drinking coffee.

Google Google loading...

The Long Island woman says she warned Kutz not to engage or make eye contact with the man for fear he would begin shooting at them. That's when Martirano says Johnson suddenly raised his gun and shot Kutz before he could attempt to calm him down. She says she's haunted after seeing Kutz, who wearing a Marist shirt, fall to the floor from his chair and die.

Martirano has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the hotel chain claiming she's become disabled after suffering “extreme emotional distress” from the incident. The suit says she has been "unable to cope, function as a member of society, or return to her place of employment" after witnessing the brutal shooting death. Martirano names the hotel, property owners and Mariott's management company in the suit, saying they failed to provide adequate security for guests.

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Poughkeepsie, New York