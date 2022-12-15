Police Arrest Alleged Crack Cocaine Dealer in Dutchess County

Crack is wack. A local drug task force has announced the arrest of a 46-year-old man, after an ongoing investigation. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages anyone seeking assistance with drug addiction or treatment to call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700.

Drug Arrests in New York Per Year

According to Criminal Defense, Well over 50,000 people are arrested for drug crimes in New York each year. Most of these arrests are for drug possession, drug distribution, drug manufacturing, and for drug paraphernalia.

Suspect Arrested in Poughkeepsie

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force says that along with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant on Weed Street in the City of Poughkeepsie December 2. Agents said they seized a quantity of crack cocaine and U.S. currency. Authorities said they arrested a male suspect for for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.

Officials say they had been conducting an ongoing narcotics sales investigation in that area. The Dutchess County Sheriff's office said the suspect was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Emergency Services Unit, and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.

Suspect Hides Stash in White Castle Order?

Remember this story from 2020? White Castle is one of those fast food chains who, over the years, have garnered their own cult following amongst many. This, of course, is not what White Castle wants to be associated with at all. Now, police say a man from New York state is in a bit of trouble after drugs were allegedly found on him during a traffic stop.

It just so happens that the drugs were allegedly hidden in a soda cup the suspect got from a White Castle restaurant.

CBS says the 39 year-old suspect was pulled over the night of December 27 on I-787. Investigators say that authorities found a quantity of individually wrapped packs of cocaine and fentanyl in the plastic cup.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession charges, and multiple traffic violations.