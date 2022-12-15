On the heels of marking the 10th Anniversary of the fatal shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, some local area schools are dealing with creditable threats that have resulted in them posting notices on the district websites.

Both the Wappgerings Central School district and the Rondout Valley Central School District have notices on their district websites in regard to the information they had received that posed a threat to the schools.

Wappingers Central School District Investigates Threat from Social Media

In the Wappingers Central School District, the incident involved Van Wyck Jr. High School. According to the notice on the district's website, the district administration had been notified about a social media message which they in turn reported to the East Fishkill Police Department. The nature of the threat had law enforcement working on the case overnight.

Fortunately, the police department was able to not only identify the individual involved but they were also able to deem the threat non-credible. The work overnight by the police made it possible for Van Wyck Jr. High School to be on a normal schedule.

The district also took the time to remind students and parents that any student conduct related to the incident would be addressed in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. They asked parents to talk to their kids about the seriousness of knowingly implying a false threat of any kind.

Rondout Valley Central School Investigates Threat Made on Social Media

Rondout Valley Central School District also has a notice on the website from the Superintendent of Schools Joseph Morgan that mention the District was notified of a social media post that warned of planned violence on Friday. The School Resource Officer was notified and continues to investigate the incident.

In the notice on the Rondout Valley website, it states that none of the schools were specifically named. It was also brought to light by the investigators that the post observed was very similar to a TikTok trend for this time last year. This threat was also deemed non-credible.

The Superintendent thanked the student who came forward with the information. He also thanked law enforcement for the quick response. He went on to say that this is exactly how he would like the action and response to go in this type of situation. He assured the school community as a whole that they are committed to everyone's safety.

