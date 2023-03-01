Vicious Predator In New York State Attacks Dog, Hudson Valley Man

A wild animal that was "acting very strangely" and "clearly sick" attacked a Hudson Valley man and his dog.

Man And Dog Attacked By Coyotoe In Poughkeepsie, New York

On Friday, Poughkeepsie City Councilman Evan Menist encountered a coyote while walking his dog, Harvey, in College Hill Park near Morgan lake.

Video of the encounter can be seen below:

Animal Bites Student At Marist College In Dutchess County, New York

It's unclear but possible, the coyote Councilman Menist ran into in Poughkeepsie is the same animal that attacked a student at Marist College.

Shortly after midnight in early February, the Marist College Office of Safety and Security was told a student was bitten on the leg by an animal that is believed to be a coyote.

The student was bitten on the leg by what is believed to be a coyote in the area of Leo Hall on the Town of Poughkeepsie college campus.

"Upon learning of the animal encounter and to ensure student safety, security immediately began offering transportation to students to their residences. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police was also notified. The College continues to work with police and a local contractor to locate, identify, and to safely remove the animal," Marist Director of Safety & Security John Blaisdell wrote in a letter to the Marist Community.

The student was helped by Marist security and treated for the bite. The unnamed student is said to be doing "okay."

