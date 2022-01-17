Vehicle Submerged In Lake In Lower Hudson Valley

Late in the evening on Saturday January 15th, reports of a vehicle submerged in a lake in Mahopac came in to emergency response crews.

At approximately 11:47pm on Saturday the 15th, reports of a vehicle submerged in the lake at South Lake Boulevard in Mahopac triggered a request for the Mahopac Falls Dive Team. Initial reports indicated that it was unknown if the vehicle was occupied.

Upon arrival at Lake Mahopac, it was reported that Captain Jason Stasiak found a vehicle submerged approximately 25 feet from the shore in 10 feet of ice-water. The Mahopac Falls Dive Team was also on site, with one member entering the icy water to search the vehicle. Inspection of the submerged car found it to be unoccupied.

While in the water, the diver hooked up the car to the tow company so that it was able to be removed from the ice.

Mahopac Fire Department also responded with an ambulance on standby.

Lake Mahopac spans 583 acres with a max depth of 62 feet, and the average depth of 28 feet. According to the DEC, the shoreline of the lake is privately owned, with fishing access through two marinas on the south shore of the lake off South Lake Boulevard. It is reported to be one of the few Putnam County waterbodies that is accessible to the public, and not part of the New York City watershed.

