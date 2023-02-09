US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York.
On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man.
Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found
Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active bench warrant out of Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021, officials say.
The 40-year-old was indicted on June 19, 2019, in Columbia County. When Brandow failed to appear for court Columbia County Court a judge issued a bench warrant for arrest. His whereabouts were unknown.
The City of Hudson Detective’s Bureau has been attempting to locate Brandow since the warrant was issued.
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Raping Children Found Hiding In Utica, New York
Hudson detectives found Brandow in Utica, New York.
“Detective Sgt Finn and Detective Pierro scoured social media, obtained a warrant, and located the computer address that Brandow was using. When they tracked him to a shelter in Utica, they wisely solicited the help from the US Marshals and Utica police. It was a great piece of police work," the Hudson Police Department stated in a press release.
With the help of the US Marshal’s NY/NJ Regional Task Force and the Utica Police Department, members of the agencies were able to locate Brandow in Utica and ultimately take him into custody.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Children
The 40-year-old was charged with four counts of rape in the first degree, a felony. Police say Brandow rapped children younger than the age of 11.
Brandow also currently has an outstanding bench warrant out of the Town of Greenport where he also failed to appear to court, police say.
He allegedly robbed a convenience store located in the town of Greenport.
WOW Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
Brandow was held at the Utica Police Department where he was later turned over to Hudson police. He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail.