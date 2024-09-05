Urgent Medical Advice Given To New Yorkers That Few Follow

Top New York State officials are offering medical advice to "protect your family and community."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said are urging New Yorkers to get the updated COVID vaccine.

Hochul Encourages New Yorkers To Get New Covid-19 vaccine as Students Return To School And Respiratory Illness Season Begins

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 1 Getty Images loading...

Hochul announced the updated COVID-19 vaccines for the 2024-2025 winter season is now available in New York State.

“Now is the time to get the new COVID-19 vaccine to help protect your family and your community,” Hochul stated. “As in years’ past, we’re putting health first and making it easy for all eligible New Yorkers to get the new vaccine at any pharmacy statewide.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

With students returning to school and the winter season approaching, which will cause more large indoor gatherings, health officials say the best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID is to roll up your sleeve for the latest vaccines.

Updated COVID Vaccines

Irina Shatilova Irina Shatilova loading...

The FDA recently approved the season's Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The updated vaccines are designed to target the KP.2 strain and are approved for those 12 years and older.

Health officials say COVID remains "a significant health risk" and these vaccines are "the best ways" for people to be protected and prevent severe illness.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Major retail pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, are now taking appointments and some locations may accept walk-ins.

New Yorkers Can Get Vaccine Without Prescription

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald signed an order that allows New Yorkers to receive the new vaccine at any pharmacy in New York State without a prescription.

“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective protection against being admitted to a hospital or suffering from Long COVID, so I'm once again encouraging all those eligible to prioritize their health and get vaccinated. As we enter the fall season, when respiratory viruses circulate, New Yorkers should get the vaccine to protect themselves from COVID-19 so they can risk less and live well," McDonald said.

luiscar luiscar loading...

Officials say COVID numbers aren't nearly as bad as they were during the peak of the pandemic. Still, 3,500 New Yorkers died from COVID last year and there were around 73,000 COVID related hospitalizations across the Empire State.

Only 22 Percent Get Vaccine

According to the CDC, only 22 percent of Americans are continuing to get the COVID vaccine. Officials believe that's because COVID is no longer a public health emergency. However, officials note COVID still kills tens of thousands of people each year.

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

COVID In New York: The Craziest Headlines From The Start Of COVID

COVID In New York: The Craziest Headlines From The Start Of COVID

Keep Reading:

Timeline: Key Moments Of COVID Pandemic In New York