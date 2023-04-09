Upstate NY Real Estate Listing Goes Viral with an Easter Twist

Easter is approaching and the Easter Bunny is getting ready to drop off some eggs and baskets. However, it looks like the Easter Bunny is also scoping out real estate listings for a new home.

If you're anything like me, you probably catch yourself scrolling through the Zillow listings every once in a while. And while that is well and good, I like to take it a step further and check out Zillow Gone Wild on Instagram.

The social media page finds some of the wackiest and outrageous real estate listings in the world. You can find anything from an extravagant mansion to a property in the middle of Texas that looks like it was used as a haunted attraction.

Zillow Gone Wild in Upstate NY

One of the latest post on Zillow Gone Wild showcases a home in Rochester New York.

The home itself looks rather normal, and is listed by the CB Real Estate Team at $219,900 with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2,872 square feet and .33 acres. Nothing out of the ordinary right?

Sure. That is until you start scrolling through the listing photos.

Photos on the 'Gone Wild' page show the Easter Bunny grabbing a bite to eat, lounging in bed, and kicking up its feet after a tough day getting all the Easter candy ready.

I guess the Easter Bunny is in the market for a new home! Who knew?

You can see the full listing through CB Real Estate Team's website and social media. While you're on their Instagram, take a look at some of the Easter Bunny outtakes.

From what we hear, the Easter Bunny is not included in the purchase of the home.

