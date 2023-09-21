Upstate New York Woman Slashes Ex, Ruins Expensive Shoes In Blood

A Hudson Valley woman slashed her ex-boyfriend with a large knife and then smeared his own blood into his very expensive sneakers.

On Wednesday, the Ulster County District Attorney's Office announced a woman was convicted for assaulting her ex-boyfriend

Town Of Ulster Woman Convicted For Slashing Ex-Boyfriend With Chef’s Knife

Last Thursday, 29-year-old Ariel Supple of the Town of Ulster, New York was convicted after a four-day jury trial for assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

The jury determined Supple slashed her ex-boyfriend with a chef’s knife during an argument on July 22, 2022.

“Domestic violence does not discriminate, it affects relationships regardless of race, creed, gender, or socioeconomic status,” Assistant District Attorney James Bryant, the lead prosecutor in the case, said. “The only way to truly address the widespread issue is to be open and honest about its ubiquitous nature.”

Ulster County Woman Smears Expensive Sneakers In Blood

After slashing her ex-boyfriend, she took his $300.00 sneakers and smeared them through a pool of his own blood.

This ruined the man’s expensive sneakers, according to the DA’s office. The man called 911 after she tossed the sneakers out the back door.

“We are grateful to the jurors for their service. As a society, we often overlook opportunities to identify and support male victims of female-perpetrated violence. The verdict in this case, on the heels of a steadfast investigation and prosecution, exemplifies a continued commitment to recognize that intimate partner violence is a pervasive community problem that can affect anyone,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone Mills.

Supple faces a potential sentence of 8 to 11 years. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.

