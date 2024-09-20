Upstate New York Woman On Show That Changed TV ‘Forever’

Hudson Valley residents have a very easy decision of who to root for during this season of "Survivor." A local resident!

The 47th season of Survivor premiered on Wednesday. 90-minute weekly episodes will air each Wednesday until the season finale on CBS.

Hudson Valley Woman Is A Featured Castaway

In May, Hudson Valley Post reported that a Putnam County, New York woman was cast for season 47.

Sue Smey of Putnam Valley, New York was featured in a preview for season 47.

Putnam County, New York Woman Featured On CBS

CBS Confirms Putnam Valley, New York Woman Is On Survivor

Just before the premiere, CBS officially released the cast, confirming that Smey, a flight school owner from Putnam County was one of this season's castaways.

The press release even highlighted Smey's profession.

"The players competing on the 47th season – including a flight school owner, an ER doctor and an AI research assistant – are fans from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize," CBS stated.

Founded Whiskey Foxtrot Aviation In Dutchess County, New York

The 59-year-old founded Whiskey Foxtrot Aviation. The flight school is located at the Sky Acres Airport in Lagrangeville.

Hometown: Kirkwood, New York

Smey is originally from Kirwood in Broome County, New York, according to CBS.

Back in May, I said I would be rooting for Smey. Since then I gained a better reason to pull for Smey to fulfill her prediction of winning this season.

I play in a Survivor pool with friends and was randomly given Smey!

Come on Sue! Make this longtime Survivor fan proud!

I've been hooked on Survivor since Richard Hatch won the show's first season, nearly 25 years ago, when the show "changed television forever," according to the Washington Post.

I've seen every episode since I got hooked during season 1. I'm such a fan that after most episodes I'll listen to podcasts and discuss castaway's strategies with friends.

While the show wasn't the first reality TV show, it sparked the reality TV craze that still lasts today.

