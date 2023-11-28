Upstate New York Waitress Disappears From Hudson Valley Hospital

A Hudson Valley family's Thanksgiving was ruined because a mother who works at a popular diner went missing after leaving a local hospital. Can you help?

A local family took to social media in hopes someone could help them find their beloved mother.

Hudson Valley Mother Goes Missing From Newburgh, New York Hospital

Angela Wright took to Facebook in hopes someone can help her find her mother who was last seen at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh, New York.

"Please everyone I need help," Wright wrote on Facebook. "My mom is missing she was last seen at (St.) Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, New York."

According to Wright, her mother was discharged from the hospital during the morning hours on Saturday, Nov. 18.

She last spoke with her mother around 2:30 on Saturday afternoon. Her mother told her she was given a cab from the Newburgh hospital and driven "across the river."

"She told me that they gave her a cab and they took her across the river. But she doesn't know where she's at. She's very disoriented, doesn't know where she (is.) We can't even try to call her phone because it's dead," Wright added.

Works At Stewart Airport Diner

Wright shared a photo (seen above and below) of her missing mother adding she believes many Hudson Valley residents have probably seen her over the years.

She works at the Stewart Airport Diner.

The Stewart Airport Diner is a family-owned diner in Newburgh, NY offering a variety of classic diner dishes, according to the diner's Facebook.

Call Daughter Or Local Police If You See Her

Angela hopes anyone with information about her mother calls her at 810-893-0257 or your local police department.

Angela's post has been shared on Facebook 125 times. She hasn't provided an update.

