Parents Outraged After Upstate New York Vice Principal Arrested

Upstate New York parents are shocked after a longtime vice principal was arrested on shocking charges.

A longtime vice principal at a Syracuse elementary school is facing serious charges after police say he was caught drinking with a 15-year-old student in his truck.

Upstate New York Vice Principal Accused Of Drinking With 15-Year-Old

The Syracuse Police Department arrested 54-year-old Jaime Perez-Garcia. The vice principal at H.W. Smith Elementary School was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful dealing with a child.

Police say the 53-year-old was caught on Friday just before 7 p.m., drinking in a vehicle parked at Corcoran High School. Police were called to the scene following reports of a man and an underage girl possibly drinking in a vehicle parked at the high school.

When officers arrived, they found Perez-Garcia sitting in a pickup truck with the 15-year-old girl, along with a bottle of alcohol and two shot glasses, police say.

Teen Claims No Sexual Relationship

The teen reportedly told detectives that she and Perez-Garcia had exchanged calls and text messages but did not have a physical relationship.

Perez-Garcia was immediately placed on administrative leave by the Syracuse City School District, which was notified of the arrest the following day.

Police are now asking anyone with additional information, or any potential victims, to contact the Syracuse Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222 or the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center at 315-701-2985.

The investigation remains active.

