Upstate New York Restaurant Accused Of Disrespecting The Elderly

An 87-year-old woman and her friends were stunned when they saw what Upstate New York staff allegedly labeled their table.

An upset granddaughter took to social media after her grandmother and friends were disrespected at an Upstate New York Eatery.

Upstate New York Eatery Offends Elderly Customers

Google Google loading...

Keira Li DiNuzzo says her 87-year-old grandmother and her friends were "completely disrespected" at Deacon Blues in Watervliet, New York

"After their meal, they received a receipt where their table was labeled “Old Bitches.” Yes, you read that right — and we have the photo to prove it," she wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

You can see the receipt below:

Li DiNuzzo says her grandmother and friends are "long-time patrons" of Deacon Blues.

She adds the employees were "rude and dismissive" when a drink a "something black floating" in it. She also says the staff didn't replace the drink.

Google Google loading...

"Between the shocking receipt, the cold and unprofessional behavior, and the lack of basic hospitality, it’s clear this restaurant has no respect for its customers, especially elderly women who were simply trying to enjoy their lunch," she added on Facebook. "Avoid Deacon Blues at all costs."

Restaurant Responds

Deacon Blues opened up in July 1979. On Facebook, it describes itself as a "Family style restaurant" that's best known for its pizza and wings, but also serves a variety of Italian dishes.

Li DiNuzzo says owners issued a general apology and said they don't condone this type of behavior towards their customers.

Google Google loading...

The owners later told the Times Union they are "mortified" about the receipt, adding that the owners were on vacation when the incident happened.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

"When they return, appropriate actions will be taken to address these concerns," the eatery told the Times Union in a statement. "They are committed to ensuring that all guests feel respected and valued."

Top 20 Dave Portnoy 'Must Try' Pizza Places in Upstate New York

Top 20 Dave Portnoy 'Must Try' Pizza Places in Upstate New York Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports and the ' One Bite Pizza Reviews ' has sampled hundreds of pies across the United States but he hasn't tried them all. Here are 20 'must try' pies in Upstate New York. (alphabetical order) Gallery Credit: Karolyi

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York