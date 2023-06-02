Upstate New York Resident Accused Of ‘Target Shooting’ With AK47

An Upstate New York resident is accused of "target" practicing with an AK47 at a popular site during Memorial Day Weekend.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review report. This week's report featured a Hudson Valley resident rescued during a climb in Upstate New York and a camper using an AK47 for "target" practice.

Target Shooting In Town of Greenfield, Saratoga County, New York

On Sunday, May 28, around 2:30 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a camper reporting someone was "target shooting" into the water.

Forest Ranger Lieutenant Ganswindt and Rangers Hess and Poulton responded along with DEC's Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations Investigator Panipinto.

Investigators found an AK47 rifle and 9mm pistol. Police allege a 24-year-old from Halfmoon, New York used the weapons for some "target shooting" at water and trees at a popular camping site in the Town of Greenfield, Saratoga County, New York.

24-Year-Old From Halfmoon, New York Arrested

Following interviews, Forest Ranger Hess charged the 24-year-old from Halfmoon with misdemeanors of prohibited use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

The unnamed Halfmoon resident was processed at the State Police barracks in Wilton.

"This is a prime example of how the Divisions of Forest Protection and Law Enforcement collaborate to fully utilize their respective areas of expertise," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in a press release.

Wilderness Rescue Town of Keene, Essex County, New York

Also this week, the DEC rescued a 33-year-old from Pleasant Valley. The solo climber got stranded on the trap dike slide on Mt. Colden for about six hours.

