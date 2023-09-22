Upstate New York Police Still Searching For Missing Hudson Valley Man

Police are asking for help to find a man who disappeared from Columbia County just after the Fourth Of July.

Police from the Upper Hudson Valley are increasing their efforts to find a man who's been missing since July.

New Plan To Finding Missing Upstate New York Man

The Hudson Police Department announced on Thursday a new plan to find Robert J. Coons.

"After numerous searches to attempt to locate Robert J. Coons (pic in next slide) there is a plan in place to conduct a large scale, multi-agency search," the Hudson Police Department stated. "You will see an increased Police presence throughout the City to include but not limited to uniformed and non-uniformed HPD, NYSP, CCSO, NYS Forest Ranger, Amtrak Police personnel, K9’s and aviation units."

Man Goes Missing In Hudson, New York

Coons was reported missing just have July 4th. He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on July 6, 2023, at 325 Columbia Street. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt, police say.

Reports on social media say he was also seen on the morning of July 9th in the city of Hudson near Columbia and North 3rd streets, close to the Columbia County Human Services building.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, please get in touch with the Hudson Police Department tip line at 518-828-9900.

