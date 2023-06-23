Upstate New York Pharmacy Fined After Drugs Disappear

An Upstate New York pharmacy agreed to a large fine after a large number of drugs went missing.

On Thursday, United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division announced a settlement with an Upstate New York pharmacy.

Catskill Pharmacy Pays $65,000 to Resolve Controlled Substances Act Allegations

Canva Canva loading...

Greene Pharma LLC, Greene Medical Arts Pharmacy, a pharmacy in Catskill, New York, agreed to pay $65,000 to resolve allegations that it failed to comply with the Controlled Substances Act, officials say.

"During a January 2022 inspection and controlled substance audit, DEA determined that Greene Pharma failed to keep adequate records pertaining to the receipt and disposition of various controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, methylphenidate, and buprenorphine," officials said in a press release.

Greene County, New York Pharmacy Fined

Canva Canva loading...

The pharmacy then performed a self-audit of its controlled substance records and couldn't account for 200 oxycodone tablets, 144 buprenorphine films, and 2 buprenorphine tablets.

Pharmacy officials believe the drugs were stolen by an employee who wasn't properly screened before being hired, officials say.

"DEA also determined that Greene Pharma failed to maintain records required by the CSA, including pseudoephedrine logs and Controlled Substance Ordering System (CSOS) electronic order forms. This settlement resolves the United States allegations that Greene Pharma caused controlled substances to be distributed without a valid prescription and failed to keep records required by the CSA," officials add.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Canva Canva loading...

Greene Pharma also agreed to perform employee background checks in the future and maintain complete and accurate records pertaining to the receipt and sale of controlled substances.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

